Happy Mother's Day 2024: 12 Unique Gift Ideas Between Rs 500-700
Here are some affordable and thoughtful Mother's Day gift ideas under Rs 500 - Rs 700. The options include from spa experiences to personalized jewellery and more.
This Mother's Day show your appreciation for the special woman in your life with a thoughtful and unique gift that won't break the bank. Mother's Day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May. This year, it falls on May 12.
From pampering spa experiences to sentimental keepsakes, we have compiled a list of 12 gift ideas between Rs 500 and Rs 700 that are sure to make your mother or mother figure feel loved and cherished.
1. Day At The Spa
Treat your mom to a day of relaxation and indulgence at a local spa or salon. Let her unwind with a soothing massage or rejuvenating facial, with packages specifically designed for the special occasion.
2. Acupressure Mat Or Reflexology Sandals
Help your mom relieve stress and improve circulation with these self-care tools. They're perfect for unwinding after a long day.
3. Set Of Bangles
Add a touch of elegance to your mom's outfit with a set of traditional Indian bangles. Choose from a variety of styles and materials to suit her taste.
4. Gift Certificate To Her Favourite Store
If you're unsure of what to get your mom, a gift certificate to her favourite store is always a safe bet. Let her choose something she truly wants or needs.
5. Sweet Celebrations
Indulge your mom's sweet tooth with a box of her most-loved chocolates. With options ranging from dark chocolate to milk chocolate, there's something for every taste.
6. Go Green
A low-maintenance plant like a snake plant or peace lily is a thoughtful gift that will brighten up her space.
7. Framed Photo Of The Two Of You
Capture a special moment in your relationship with a framed photo of you and your mom. It's a sentimental gift that she'll treasure forever.
8. Support A Cause
Show your support for causes your mom cares about by donating to a charity in her name. It's a meaningful gesture that makes a positive impact.
9. Scented Candle
Create a relaxing atmosphere in your mom's home with a scented candle. Choose from soothing scents like lavender, jasmine, or sandalwood for the ultimate relaxation experience.
10. Engraved Jewellery
Personalise a necklace, bracelet, or ring with your mom's name, initials, or a special message. It's a timeless gift that she will cherish for years to come.
11. Tickets To A Cultural Event
Treat your mom to a memorable experience with tickets to a cultural event featuring Indian artistes or themes. Whether it is a local play or virtual performance, it's sure to be a hit.
12. Cooking Class
If your mom loves to cook, enroll her in a cooking class focused on a specific regional Indian cuisine or dish. It's a fun and unique way for her to explore her culinary skills.