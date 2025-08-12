Most Common Names In Top Indian Family Businesses — 12 Agarwals, 12 Guptas; Check Top 10
Barclays Private Clients and Hurun India released the 2025 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses List on Tuesday.
Agarwal and Gupta surnames are the most common surnames among India's top family-led enterprises, according to the 2025 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses List.
Barclays Private Clients and Hurun India released the 2025 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses List, ranking India’s most valuable family businesses on Tuesday.
The Agarwal and Gupta families jointly top the list, with 12 families each. Leading representatives include Anil Agarwal’s Hindustan Zinc with net value worth Rs 2.6 lakh crore and Anil Rai Gupta’s Havells India net valued at Rs 97,400 crore, respectively.
The Patel surname follows with 10 families, headlined by Pankaj Patel’s Zydus Lifesciences has a net value worth Rs 1.1 lakh crore. The Jain family name appears across nine businesses, including Vivek Jain’s Inox GFL Group with a net value worth Rs 57,600 crore.
The dominance of surnames like Agarwal, Gupta, and Patel reflects the strength of community-driven entrepreneurship and deep-rooted business legacies in India. Their repeated presence across unrelated companies signals robust family networks and multi-generational wealth creation.
ALSO READ
Hurun India List: Skillmatics Co-Founder And 87-Year-Old Artist Show Age's No Limit To Be A Leader
The top surnames are followed by, the Mehta, Goenka, and Shah families each have five entries, with key companies such as Torrent Pharmaceuticals, FirstSource Solutions, and Fine Organic Industries, respectively.
Other notable surnames include Singh, Rao, and Doshi, each appearing across four families. Leading names in this group include Rajiv Singh’s DLF with a net value worth Rs 2.1 lakh crore, VHPL from the Rao family, and Echjay Industries from the Doshi family.
"This year’s findings reveal an unprecedented Rs 130 lakh crore in wealth expected to transfer across generations over the next five years, and a record 71 families now operating dedicated family offices, underscoring the focus on structured wealth management," said Nitin Singh, head of Barclays Private Bank at Asia Pacific.
"We also see a growing community of Global Indians at the helm, leading from outside the country while continuing to invest in and shape India’s economic story," Singh noted.