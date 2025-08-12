Most Common Names In Top Indian Family Businesses — 12 Agarwals, 12 Guptas; Check Top 10

Agarwal and Gupta surnames are the most common surnames among India's top family-led enterprises, according to the 2025 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses List.

Barclays Private Clients and Hurun India released the 2025 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses List, ranking India’s most valuable family businesses on Tuesday.

The Agarwal and Gupta families jointly top the list, with 12 families each. Leading representatives include Anil Agarwal’s Hindustan Zinc with net value worth Rs 2.6 lakh crore and Anil Rai Gupta’s Havells India net valued at Rs 97,400 crore, respectively.

The Patel surname follows with 10 families, headlined by Pankaj Patel’s Zydus Lifesciences has a net value worth Rs 1.1 lakh crore. The Jain family name appears across nine businesses, including Vivek Jain’s Inox GFL Group with a net value worth Rs 57,600 crore.

The dominance of surnames like Agarwal, Gupta, and Patel reflects the strength of community-driven entrepreneurship and deep-rooted business legacies in India. Their repeated presence across unrelated companies signals robust family networks and multi-generational wealth creation.