MG Motor Is Finally Indian As JSW-Led Entities Pick Up Majority Stake

The JSW Group’s foray into India’s EV space has lifted the Chinese hangover on MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd., something that limited the British marquee’s growth in the world’s third largest automotive market.

A clutch of Indian investors, led by billionaire Sajjan Jindal’s conglomerate, have picked up a 51% stake in MG Motor India to create a joint venture called JSW MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. China’s SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., which so far owned 100% of the Hector maker, will now hold 49%.

The valuation of the JV was not disclosed. There are no plans to list the entity either.

“In JSW Group, we have found an ideal local partner to continue the growth story of the MG brand in India,” Rajeev Chaba, chief executive officer at MG Motor India, said at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“We are firmly committed to expanding our manufacturing footprint with extensive localisation by leveraging JSW Group’s extensive knowledge and expertise in manufacturing at scale.”