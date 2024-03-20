JSW MG Motor Aims To Recreate ‘Maruti Movement’ In India Auto With EVs

JSW Group aims to do what Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. did 40 years ago—this time with electric cars, according to its chairman.

“My dream with MG is that we will create a ‘Maruti moment’. In 1984, when Maruti came into India, it changed the auto industry. We aim to do the same with MG,” JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal said at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday.

JSW Group and MG Motor India Pvt. have formed a joint venture—JSW MG Motor India Pvt.—to make and sell electric vehicles in India.

The JV aims to launch one new car every quarter or so, powered by various powertrains built by MG Motor.

That, Jindal believes, will make JSW MG Motor India the country’s No. 1 new-energy carmaker by 2030.