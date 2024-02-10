JSW Group To Set Up EV, EV Battery Plant In Odisha After MG Motor Deal

JSW Group has signed an agreement with the Government of Odisha to set up an EV and EV battery manufacturing project at Cuttack and Paradip.

The project, with an investment of Rs 40,000 crore, will help create over 11,000 jobs, marking a significant growth in employment generation in the state. The project will also spur employment generation in ancillary and support services. It will catalyse MSME development, opening a plethora of opportunities in the auto component supply chain and services sector.

The move comes more than two months after JSW Group and China's SAIC Motor formed a joint venture in India with a focus on green mobility and to develop the electric vehicle ecosystem.

JSW has a 35% stake in the new Indian joint venture.

SAIC already has a presence in India through its fully owned unit MG Motor India but has struggled to grow its presence in the country after Chinese investments faced increased scrutiny from New Delhi.