McDonald's India Braces For Sales Slump In FY25 As Backlash Lingers

McDonald's' biggest Indian franchisee, Westlife Foodworld Ltd., is scrambling to bounce back from recent controversies surrounding its brand, posing risks to both its reputation and profitability. The persisting negative sentiment is expected to continue affecting sales into the first half of fiscal 2025.

Saurabh Kalra, managing director at Westlife Foodworld, acknowledged the hurdles faced by the company, including concerns about the use of cheese in its burgers and a perception among some communities that McDonald's represents purely Western values. Kalra addressed these issues during a post-earnings call with analysts, highlighting the necessity of raising awareness about the sourcing story and the Indian origin of McDonald's products.

Around 70–80 restaurants were impacted by these challenges, particularly in the western regions, according to Kalra. Despite efforts to mitigate the issues through targeted campaigns, concerns persist, prompting the company to increase marketing spending to rebuild consumer confidence.

Though the magnitude of these issues have reduced after the company rolled out campaigns to address them, concerns have not completely disappeared, said Kalra. The seller of Maharaja Mac and McFlurry is ramping up marketing spends to rebuild consumer confidence, while also keeping an eye out for a revival in consumption in the fast-food sector. "Trust is always a long-term game and we are now spending more than ever to dispel the myths and restore consumer trust in our brand," he said. One such initiative is its recent collaboration with chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Challenges like these, however, are not uncommon in the food industry. Major brands like Nestle and Cadbury have also come under fire in the past.

Nestle, for example, encountered severe backlash after its Maggi instant noodles were found to contain lead beyond levels that were considered safe, leading to bans in several states and consumer boycotts. The house of Nestle crumbled in two minutes following the ban and it took nearly three years for the Swiss multinational to recover its India revenues. The brand released videos with the tagline 'We miss you Maggi' in an attempt to regain trust. Similarly, Mondelez India Foods Pvt. had also faced a credibility crisis after a worm infestation controversy, prompting the brand to enlist Amitabh Bachchan to reassure consumers. In comparison to these incidents, the current crisis at McDonald's is not as severe.

Kalra remains hopeful that it will take another quarter or two to return on track towards growth.

Westlife owns and operates 397 McDonald’s restaurants in 64 cities across west and south India. During the quarter ended March, the company reported flat sales led by 5% decline in same store sales. While its digital channels, comprising 70% of overall sales, grew 8%, the balance 30% sales—more so in the dine-in channel—are seeing challenges due to the criticisms surrounding the brand, even as eating-out remained relatively steady as against the previous quarters. Dine-in sales dropped 2% in Q4.

Ebitda margins contracted 260 basis points to 13.3% and profit after tax tanked 96% to Rs 0.8 crore. McDonald's profitability was hit due to fast addition of new stores amid a tepid demand environment.