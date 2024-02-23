McDonald's Renames Items After Maharashtra FDA's 'Fake Cheese' Probe

Westlife Foodworld Ltd., the operator of McDonald's chain of restaurants in west and south India, has renamed its products in select markets by deleting the word "cheese" from the nomenclature of the items.

The move comes after the Maharashtra Food & Drugs Administration, which conducted a month-long investigation last year, found that the fast-food chain was using cheaper cheese substitutes like vegetable oil in burgers and nuggets.

The food regulatory body also ruled that blueberry cheesecakes served at McDonald's cannot be defined as cheesecake because of its hydrogenated vegetable oil content.

It accused McDonald's of using cheese alternatives in several items without proper labelling, thereby misleading consumers into thinking that they are eating real cheese. It suspended the licence of a McDonald's outlet in Ahmednagar, prompting the chain to erase the word "cheese" from the description.

The suspension has now been revoked after Westlife Ltd apprised the regulator of the name changes. A copy of the letter dated Dec. 18 was seen by NDTV Profit.