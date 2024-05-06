Starbucks Records Slowest Growth in India Last Fiscal

"Tata Starbucks had a subdued quarter given the overall trends that we're seeing in the QSR [quick service restaurants] business," said Sunil D'Souza, managing director and chief executive officer at Tata Consumer Products.

He, however, indicated that March was an improvement over February, and April was even better than March. "So, we see a better trend right now, and we remain focused on the larger India opportunity."

Tata Starbucks Pvt. took 11 years to scale its operations to a revenue of over Rs 1,000 crore. Although the joint venture turned positive at the Ebitda level for the fiscal year 2023, it continues to be loss-making. In the year ending March 2023, Tata Starbucks posted a loss of Rs 25 crore on a turnover of Rs 1,087 crore, according to filings with the Registrar of Companies. The net profit figures for fiscal 2024 are not available yet.

The coffeehouse chain has seen its popularity take a major hit over the last two quarters, ending in March and December, with a meagre 7% increase in sales during each period. This is a marked shift from its historical track record of double-digit growth, suggesting that Tata Starbucks is struggling to bring in as much business as it has in the past as consumers reduce their visits.

"Consumers have turned slightly more conservative with their spends, which is affecting both the frequency and value of transactions," according to Devangshu Dutta, head of retail consultancy Third Eyesight.

According to him, new store openings rather than an increase in sales at existing ones could drive growth.

The other reason is that the coffee market is more competitive today, with most local peers selling at price points lower than Starbucks, Dutta said.

Starbucks competes with Bengaluru-based Cafe Coffee Day and foreign entrant Barista, among others, in the country's $400 million market. It also faces competition from private equity-backed Third Wave and Blue Tokai, which have opened about 200 stores between them in the last three years.