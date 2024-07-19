Microsoft Outage: Maruti Suzuki Reports 'No Material Impact'

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. expects no “material impact” in the wake of a worldwide technical outage of Microsoft software and the American cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike.

“The company immediately initiated precautionary and remedial measures and production / despatch operations were briefly halted,” India’s largest carmaker informed the exchanges on Friday, adding it has now been able to resume operations.

The carmaker doesn’t foresee a hit to revenue owing to the outage.

The outage, however, led to system crashes for Microsoft 11 users and businesses around the world. In India, it affected airlines like Akasa Air and Spicejet, as well as applications such as Microsoft 360 and Instagram, among others.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki rose to a record on July 10, after the Uttar Pradesh government decided to waive registration fees for hybrid cars.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki Ltd. fell over 0.95% to trade at Rs. 12644.05 apiece on Friday, compared with a 1.09% drop in the NSE Nifty 50.