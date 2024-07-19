Microsoft Outage Causes Flight Delays And Glitches For IndiGo, Spicejet, Akasa Air

A widespread Microsoft's cloud service outage has triggered disruptions across business in the world. Major airlines in India, including IndiGo, Spicejet, and Akasa Air, have been hit as well, leading to delays and glitches in their operations.

The issue, originating from Windows Blue Screen of Death errors globally, has affected various industries due to disruptions in Microsoft 365 services.

Budget carrier, IndiGo took to X, formerly Twitter, to inform passengers about the impact of the outage on their systems. "Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time, booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted. We appreciate your patience," it said.