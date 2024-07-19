Microsoft Outage Causes Flight Delays And Glitches For IndiGo, Spicejet, Akasa Air
The issue, originating from Windows Blue Screen of Death errors globally, has affected various industries, due to disruptions in Microsoft 365 services.
A widespread Microsoft's cloud service outage has triggered disruptions across business in the world. Major airlines in India, including IndiGo, Spicejet, and Akasa Air, have been hit as well, leading to delays and glitches in their operations.
Budget carrier, IndiGo took to X, formerly Twitter, to inform passengers about the impact of the outage on their systems. "Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time, booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted. We appreciate your patience," it said.
Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted. We appreciateÂ yourÂ patience.— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 19, 2024
Similarly, Spicejet issued a statement acknowledging technical challenges with its service provider, affecting online services such as booking and check-in. It has activated manual check-in and boarding processes across airports and advised passengers to arrive early to complete check-in at counters.
#ImportantUpdate: We are currently experiencing technical challenges with our service provider, affecting online services including booking, check-in, and manage booking functionalities. As a result, we have activated manual check-in and boarding processes across airports. Weâ¦— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 19, 2024
Akasa Air also faced infrastructure issues with its service provider, leading to the unavailability of online services like booking and manage booking functionalities. It implemented manual check-in and boarding processes and urged passengers with immediate travel plans to arrive early at the airport.
#TravelUpdate: Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable. Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports and henceâ¦— Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) July 19, 2024
Microsoft's Response And Current Status
Microsoft Inc. acknowledged the issue on its service status website, saying the team is resolving the problem urgently. The company is actively working on rerouting impacted traffic to alternative systems to minimise disruption. According to Microsoft's updates, it is focusing on redirecting traffic to healthy systems and addressing the ongoing impact on Microsoft 365 apps and services.
The outage, reportedly caused by a Crowdstrike update, has affected Windows 11 users globally, leading to restart loops and Blue Screen of Death errors. This disruption has extended to cloud services provided by AWS and Azure.