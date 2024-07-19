NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsMicrosoft Outage Causes Flight Delays And Glitches For IndiGo, Spicejet, Akasa Air
Microsoft Outage Causes Flight Delays And Glitches For IndiGo, Spicejet, Akasa Air

The issue, originating from Windows Blue Screen of Death errors globally, has affected various industries, due to disruptions in Microsoft 365 services.

19 Jul 2024, 01:27 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)

A widespread Microsoft's cloud service outage has triggered disruptions across business in the world. Major airlines in India, including IndiGo, Spicejet, and Akasa Air, have been hit as well, leading to delays and glitches in their operations.

Budget carrier, IndiGo took to X, formerly Twitter, to inform passengers about the impact of the outage on their systems. "Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time, booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted. We appreciate your patience," it said.

Similarly, Spicejet issued a statement acknowledging technical challenges with its service provider, affecting online services such as booking and check-in. It has activated manual check-in and boarding processes across airports and advised passengers to arrive early to complete check-in at counters.

Akasa Air also faced infrastructure issues with its service provider, leading to the unavailability of online services like booking and manage booking functionalities. It implemented manual check-in and boarding processes and urged passengers with immediate travel plans to arrive early at the airport.

Microsoft's Response And Current Status

Microsoft Inc. acknowledged the issue on its service status website, saying the team is resolving the problem urgently. The company is actively working on rerouting impacted traffic to alternative systems to minimise disruption. According to Microsoft's updates, it is focusing on redirecting traffic to healthy systems and addressing the ongoing impact on Microsoft 365 apps and services.

The outage, reportedly caused by a Crowdstrike update, has affected Windows 11 users globally, leading to restart loops and Blue Screen of Death errors. This disruption has extended to cloud services provided by AWS and Azure.

