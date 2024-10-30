Maruti Suzuki's EV Foray: RC Bhargava Reveals Production, Launch Timeline

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has disclosed the timeline for the launch of its first electric car, plans for which coincide with similar offerings by rivals Hyundai Motor India Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

India's largest carmaker will display a mid-size electric SUV at a European auto show early November, Chairman RC Bhargava told NDTV Profit. A mid-size SUV is a car that has two or three rows of seats, can accommodate five to eight passengers and slots between compact and full-size SUVs.

"Our first EV, which is a mid SUV, is ready. It will (on display) be at a European auto show on Nov. 4," he said.

As per the timeline shared by the Maruti Suzuki chairman, the company will unveil the EV at a motor show in India in January. Commercial production will start in April and exports will begin from May. Domestic sales of the first EV will commence in June.

In a related development, Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp. announced the expansion of their cross-badging alliance in India to electric cars as well. Maruti Suzuki India will supply its first electric car to Toyota globally, according to a joint media statement released on Wednesday. The new model will be manufactured at Suzuki Motor Gujarat.