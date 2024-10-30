Maruti Suzuki's First Electric Car Is Set To Be Rebadged As A Toyota Globally

Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp. have expanded their cross-badging alliance in India to electric cars as well.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. will supply its first electric car, which enters into production early next year, to Toyota globally, according to a joint media statement released on Wednesday. The new model will be manufactured at Suzuki Motor Gujarat.

"I'm grateful that the collaboration between the two companies has further deepened in this way," Suzuki Motor President Toshihiro Suzuki said in the statement. "While continuing to be competitors, we will deepen our tie-up towards solving social issues, including the realisation of a carbon-neutral society through a multi-pathway approach."

This mid-size electric SUV, of length 4.3 metres or less, would be the first electric vehicle in the Toyota-Suzuki alliance and sold globally. The platform has been jointly developed by Suzuki, Toyota and Daihatsu Motor Co. Ltd.