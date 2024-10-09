IPO-Bound Hyundai India To Expand EV Presence Starting With Creta

IPO-bound Hyundai Motor India Ltd. is betting big on India’s emerging market, particularly its growing electric vehicle segment, as the auto major prepares to significantly expand its electric vehicle production and offerings.

The Creta maker is set to launch India's largest-ever IPO, targeting up to $3.3 billion in proceeds, surpassing Life Insurance Corp.’s record-setting $2.7=billion public offer in 2022.

Managing Director Unsoo Kim noted the company's long-standing success in India and spoke about its plans to deepen its local footprint.