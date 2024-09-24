Mankind Pharma To Raise Rs 7,000-Crore Debt For Bharat Serums Acquisition

Mankind Pharma will raise Rs 7,000 crore debt to fund its acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd., said the company’s Vice Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Juneja.

In July this year, the New Delhi-headquartered pharma major had announced plans to acquire 100% stake in Bharat Serums and Vaccines from private equity firm Advent International for Rs 13,630 crore.

Breaking the numbers up for the deal, Juneja told NDTV Profit, “Out of this approximately Rs 14,000 crore deal, Rs 4,000 crore will be coming from the company side. Of the remaining Rs 10,000 crore, Rs 3,000 crore will be coming from the QIP (qualified institutional placement) and the rest will be funded through debt.”

“This will be approximately in the tune of an Ebitda-to debt ratio of two times,” he added.