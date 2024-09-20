Mankind Pharma Stock Soars As Investec Assigns 'Buy', Sees 38% Upside

Mankind Pharma's stock was up more than 6% as brokerage firm Investec rated the company "Buy", setting a target price of Rs 3,300 per share, which implies a potential upside of 37.7%.

Investec attributes Mankind's strong market performance to its sales force of over 16,000 representatives and a portfolio of popular consumer brands, including Manforce and PregaNews. These brands have not only bolstered the company's reputation but have also contributed significantly to its market share, positioning Mankind as the second-largest player by volume in the Indian pharmaceuticals sector.

The acquisition of BSV is viewed as a pivotal move that aligns well with Mankind's vision of becoming an innovation-driven company focused on high-barrier specialty products. Investec believes BSV's strengths in research and development, particularly in women's health and in vitro fertilisation (IVF), will enhance Mankind's offerings in these critical areas. The IVF market alone is projected to reach $6 billion, presenting a significant opportunity for growth.