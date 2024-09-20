Mankind Pharma To Raise Rs 10,000 Crore Via Debt Issue

Mankind Pharma Ltd. will raise up to Rs 10,000 crore via issue of debt instruments. The board on Friday approved the plan to raise funds through non-convertible debentures and commercial papers on a private placement basis.

India's fourth-largest pharmaceutical company received the board's clearance in May for a Rs 7,500-crore equity fundraising plan. The board had also approved an increase in its borrowing limit to Rs 12,500 crore.

In July, the company announced a landmark deal to acquire a 100% stake in Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd. for an enterprise value of Rs 13,630 crore to expand its footprint in the specialty pharma sector. It also brings a whopping Rs 17,000 crore revenue potential for Mankind if the transaction is completed by next year.

Currently, the company's long-term borrowings stand at Rs 1,711 crore, with cash reserves of Rs 1,230 crore.