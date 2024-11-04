Mahindra Set To Unveil Two ‘Born Electric’ SUVs As Part Of EV Overdrive

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is set to unveil two “born electric” SUVs later this month, as part of an EV overdrive that will span the rest of decade.

India’s biggest SUV maker by revenue will debut globally the XEV 9e and the BE 6e in Chennai on Nov. 26, according to an exchange filing on Monday. While the XEV9 is aimed at the luxury segment, the BE6 is likely to be the workhorse.

The cars are built on the so-called INGLO architecture, which has been crafted with “an Indian heart and a global outlook”, the filing stated. That includes class-leading safety features, performance as well as range and efficiency. The platform includes components sourced from Volkswagen AG’s MEB chassis, which forms the underpinnings of the Audi and Skoda, as well as VW’s ‘ID’ range of electric cars.