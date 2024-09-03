Kaynes Tech Expects Revenue From Sanand Chip Plant By October Next Year

Kaynes Technology India Ltd.'s proposed semiconductor plant in Gujarat's Sanand will finish construction in a year and begin contributing revenue by the third quarter of fiscal 2026, said Managing Director Ramesh Kunhikannan.

"The OSAT plant is going to be an assembly house and testing plant. It is a project of over Rs 3,000 crore, and we will be investing around Rs 850 crore," he told NDTV Profit. "We need a year's time to finish construction. We are expecting first revenue by the third quarter of the next fiscal year."

The Union Cabinet of India, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved Kaynes Technology's proposal to set up Kaynes Semicon Pvt., in Gujarat's Sanand on Monday. The new unit will be set up with an investment of Rs 3,307 crore. Kaynes Semicon will assemble, test, mark, and package 60 lakh chips per day, an exchange filing said.

Chips produced in this unit will serve industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, and information technology spaces.