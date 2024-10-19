JSW Energy To Acquire Assets From Hetero Group For Rs 630 Crore

JSW Energy Ltd. will acquire three captive renewable power assets totalling 125 megawatts from Hetero Group for Rs 630 crore, the company said in an exchange notification on Saturday. The acquisition is being conducted by JSW Neo Energy Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy.

The three assets include Hetero Wind Power Ltd., Hetero Wind Power (Pennar) Pvt. and Hetero Med Solutions Ltd. The cumulative revenue from operations of the three target companies in the last financial year stood at Rs 143.5 crore, up 14% year-on-year.

JSW Neo Energy will acquire 100% stake in Hetero Wind Power (Pennar) and Hetero Med Solutions. It will also acquire a 74% stake in Hetero Wind Power, where captive consumers will continue to hold 26% shares.