Jio, Airtel Lose Subscribers In July As BSNL Gains: TRAI

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Vodafone Idea Ltd. lost subscribers in the month of July while BSNL Ltd. or Bharat Sanchar Nigam added subscribers, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Reliance Jio lost 7.58 lakh subscribers whereas BSNL added 29.3 lakh subscribers in July. Bharti Airtel lost 16.9 lakh users and Vodafone Idea lost 14.1 lakh users.

Vodafone Idea’s wireless subscriber base fell to 12.672 crore.

"The total broadband subscribers increased from 94.07 crore at the end of June to 94.61 crore at the end of July with a monthly growth rate of 0.58%," TRAI said in a release.

The release also said that the private access service providers held 92.25% market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two public sector access service providers, had a market share of only 7.75%.