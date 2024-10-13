BSNL Prepaid Recharge Plans & Offers: October 2024

Plan: Rs 107 This plan offers 200 minutes of voice calls with free national roaming. It also comes bundled with 3 GB of data for users with limited data requirements. This plan is ideal for those seeking low-cost options for essential calling and data needs and has a validity period of 35 days.

Plan: Rs 153 This plan provides unlimited calling and messaging across all networks with national roaming, including Mumbai and Delhi. It offers 26 GB of high-speed data, after which speeds get reduced to 40 kbps. Users will also be able to enjoy a variety of entertainment options, including BSNL Tunes, a range of gaming platforms, podcasts and media streaming services. The plan is valid for 26 days.

Plan: Rs 197 This plan gives users unlimited calling and SMS benefits, along with 2 GB of daily data. Post the 2-GB limit, data speed reduces to 40 kbps, making it a great option for heavy data users over a longer duration. With a 70-day validity period, this plan offers extended service at an economical price.

Plan: Rs 199 It provides unlimited calls across all networks and national roaming, including Mumbai and Delhi. Users enjoy 2 GB of high-speed data daily, followed by a speed reduction to 40 kbps. This plan also includes entertainment options such as access to BSNL Tunes, multiple gaming services and podcasts. The plan is valid for 30 days.

Plan: Rs 229 This plan, with a validity period of one month, provides unlimited calls and messaging across any network with national roaming. It includes 2 GB of high-speed data daily. Users also get access to the Challenge of Arena gaming service.

Plan: Rs 249 The plan offers unlimited voice calls and SMS across any network and includes national roaming. With 2 GB of high-speed data available daily, the plan offers a validity of 45 days.

Plan: Rs 397 This plan stands out due to its long validity of 150 days. It offers unlimited calls across all networks, including national roaming, and 2 GB of high-speed data per day, followed by slower speeds. In addition, users enjoy 100 SMSes per day.

Plan: Rs 666 This plan has a 105-day validity and provides users with 2 GB of daily data. It also includes unlimited calling, SMS and personalised ring back tones, along with an additional 3 GB data bonus when recharged through the BSNL Selfcare App.

Plan: Rs 699 The Rs 699 plan offers extensive benefits for 130 days. It includes unlimited calls to any network across India with national roaming. Users can send up to 100 SMSes per day and enjoy unlimited data, with high-speed access up to 0.5 GB per day, after which the speed reduces to 40 kbps.

Plan: Rs 797 The plan offers 2 GB of data daily, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day, making it suitable for frequent callers and data users. The 300-day validity period makes it a great option for those looking to avoid monthly recharges.

Plan: Rs 997 With 160 days of validity, this plan provides unlimited calls, 100 SMSes per day and 2 GB of high-speed data daily. The plan also features access to a variety of entertainment and gaming services, including BSNL Tunes and several games.

Plan: Rs 1,198 The Rs 1,198 plan spreads its benefits across 12 months, offering 300 minutes of calls, 3 GB of data and 30 SMSes in each month.

Plan: Rs 1,999 This plan is valid for 365 days, offering 600 GB of data at high speed, after which data is still unlimited but at a reduced speed of 40 kbps. It includes unlimited calls and SMSes along with access to BSNL’s entertainment and gaming services.