Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans: Check Latest Recharge Offers In October 2024
Telecom service provider Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. has recently introduced a series of prepaid recharge plans, including new ISD minute packs aimed at offering affordable international calls.
Jio's portfolio includes small validity plans and annual plans. The company has also rolled out mid-year plans for those who want longer validity but can't commit to an annual subscription.
Jio New ISD Pack
Jio unveiled new ISD recharge plans that allow users to make international calls to 21 countries at discounted rates. The ISD plans start from as low as Rs 39 and goes up to Rs 99, offering dedicated on-call minutes for various destinations.
For instance, the Rs 39 plan provides 30 minutes for calls to the US and Canada, while the Rs 49 pack offers 20 minutes for Bangladesh.
Subscribers wishing to make calls to Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong and Malaysia can opt for another Rs 59 pack, which grants 15 minutes of call time.
Meanwhile, for calls to Australia and New Zealand, users will pay Rs 69 for 15 minutes.
To make calls in countries such as the UK, Germany, France and Spain, subscribers need to select the Rs 79 recharge plan, offering 10 minutes of calling.
The company's Rs 89 recharge pack covers calls to China, Japan, and Bhutan with 15 minutes of talk time.
For connecting with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Kuwait, and Bahrain, users will require a Rs 99 pack that provides 10 minutes of on-call time.
Jio Popular Prepaid Plans
In addition to the new ISD packs, Jio has launched new prepaid plans as well:
Jio Rs 1,028 Recharge Plan: This plan caters to users seeking extensive benefits and has an 84-day validity period. This plan offers unlimited voice calls. Additionally, users can send 100 SMSes each day. Further, the plan offers 2 GB of daily data, totalling to 168 GB over its entire duration. This plan includes unlimited 5G data, available in regions where Jio's 5G network is operational. The Rs 1,028 plan also offers a complimentary Swiggy One Lite membership. Subscribers can access various entertainment options with services like JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.
Jio Rs 1,029 Recharge Plan: The Rs 1,029 prepaid plan offers similar advantages to the Rs 1,028 plan, providing users with unlimited calling, 100 SMSes each day, and the same 2 GB of daily data for 84 days, resulting in a total of 168 GB. The plan also features unlimited 5G data access. In addition to these benefits, the Rs 1,029 plan comes with complimentary Amazon Prime Lite membership, granting access to a vast library of TV shows, movies, and exclusive content on the Amazon platform.
Jio Rs 1,299 Recharge Plan: The Rs 1,299 recharge plan comes with an 84-day validity. Subscribers can enjoy unlimited calling, along with 100 free SMSes each day. In terms of data, this plan provides 2 GB of daily data, accumulating to a total of 168 GB over the entire validity period. The plan also includes a complimentary subscription to Netflix (mobile), allowing users to enjoy a vast library of content on the go.
Apart from these, Jio also offers a few plans with unique validity periods:
Jio Rs 999 Prepaid Plan: The Rs 999 plan offers 98 days of unlimited calling, 100 SMSes daily and 2 GB of data each day.
Jio Rs 899 Prepaid Plan: The Rs 899 plan includes unlimited calls, 100 SMSes daily, 2 GB of data per day, plus an extra 20 GB, for 90 days.
Jio Rs 749 Prepaid Plan: with this plan, users get unlimited calling, 100 SMSes daily, and 2 GB of data each day, plus an additional 20 GB over 72 days.
Jio Rs 719 Prepaid Plan: At Rs 719, this plan offers unlimited calls, 100 SMSes and 2 GB of daily data over 70 days.
Jio Rs 666 Prepaid Plan: This plan includes unlimited calling, 100 SMSes and 1.5 GB of data daily over 70 days.
All these plans provide an attractive combination of features, including 5G access, streaming services, and substantial data allowances, making them popular choices for Jio users.
Jio 1 GB Per Day Plans
Jio also offers a couple of attractive 1 GB/day plans
Jio Rs 209 Prepaid Plan: At Rs 209, this plan offers 22 GB of data with a validity of 22 days. This plan comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day benefits. The plan also includes a complimentary subscription of JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud services.
Jio Rs 249 Prepaid Plan: At Rs 249, this plan offers 28 GB of data with a validity of 28 days. This plan comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day benefits. The plan also includes a complimentary subscription of JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud services.
Disclaimer: Rates and validity are subject to change, hence we would recommend visiting the official Jio website for the latest and updated prepaid plans here.