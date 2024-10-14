Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans: Check Latest Recharge Offers In October 2024

Jio unveiled new ISD recharge plans that allow users to make international calls to 21 countries at discounted rates. The ISD plans start from as low as Rs 39 and goes up to Rs 99, offering dedicated on-call minutes for various destinations.

For instance, the Rs 39 plan provides 30 minutes for calls to the US and Canada, while the Rs 49 pack offers 20 minutes for Bangladesh.

Subscribers wishing to make calls to Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong and Malaysia can opt for another Rs 59 pack, which grants 15 minutes of call time.

Meanwhile, for calls to Australia and New Zealand, users will pay Rs 69 for 15 minutes.

To make calls in countries such as the UK, Germany, France and Spain, subscribers need to select the Rs 79 recharge plan, offering 10 minutes of calling.

The company's Rs 89 recharge pack covers calls to China, Japan, and Bhutan with 15 minutes of talk time.

For connecting with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Kuwait, and Bahrain, users will require a Rs 99 pack that provides 10 minutes of on-call time.