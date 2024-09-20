Vodafone Idea 'Headed To Bankruptcy', Says Capitalmind's Deepak Shenoy

Vodafone Idea’s mounting debt obligations and its inability to generate sufficient cash flow are driving a bleak outlook for the company and it "seems headed to bankruptcy", said Capitalmind CEO and portfolio manager Deepak Shenoy.

The company will "at some point, just run out of money," he said via a post on X. This comes after the company bit off the worst amongst peers on the Supreme Courts verdict on the Adjusted Gross Revenues dues case.

The telecom operator has an upcoming cash flow crunch, with payments of Rs 30,000 crore due between Oct. 2025 and March 2026, followed by annual payments of Rs 43,000 crore over the subsequent five years, according to the post.