Jaishankar Visits Russia, Parliament Approves Online Gaming Bill, Trump-Zelenksy Meet — The Week That Was

Top-level meetings of heads of state and senior diplomats were the key markers of this week.

On our side of the world, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital ahead of the latter's trip to China next week. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar went to Moscow.

In Washington, European leaders joined Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky to meet President Donald Trump after his Alaska summit with Vladimir Putin.

India's $3.7 billion online gaming world shook up as its overwhelming dependence on real-money games proved fatal after a tough regulatory legislation turned into law.

Here's a wrap of the top stories this week.