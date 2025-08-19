Trump-Zelensky Meet: Trilateral Peace To Suited Talks — Top Ten Takeaways
Trump-Zelensky Meet: The discussion, which followed a summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, was with the aim of ending the Russia-Ukraine war
Trump-Zelensky Meet: United States President Donald Trump had a high-stakes meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Monday, focused on the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
The discussion, which followed a summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, was conducted with the aim of ending the Russia-Ukraine war. Here are the top ten key takeaways from the meeting.
US President Trump is optimistic that the war in Ukraine will end, stating that both President Zelenskyy and President Putin want a truce.
Zelenskyy and Trump had a "very good conversation," a stark change from their previously tense interactions, with Zelenskyy praising the "strong signals" from the U.S.
Trump announced a potential trilateral meeting between himself, Putin, and Zelenskyy, which he said could be key to achieving "lasting peace."
The leaders discussed the possibility of security guarantees for Ukraine to prevent future Russian aggression, with Trump saying the U.S. would be involved in "coordination" with European nations.
Trump said that during his Alaska summit with Putin, the Russian leader agreed to accept security guarantees for Ukraine.
The talks also touched on the "possible exchanges of territory," taking into account the current lines of contact on the battlefield.
Trump reiterated his claim of having ended "six wars" since taking office, including a conflict between India and Pakistan, a claim India has repeatedly denied.
Zelenskyy's choice to wear a suit which was noted as a symbol of the improved relationship between the two leaders.
Trump shifted his stance on an immediate ceasefire, aligning with Putin's preference to focus on a long-term peace agreement rather than a temporary truce.
Zelenskyy called this one of the best meeting with Trump yet, and the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war, abducted children from Russia was a key point of discussion.