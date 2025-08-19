PM Modi Meets Chinese FM Wang Yi, Underlines Stable, Predictable Ties

Modi thanked Xi for the invitation and confirmed his participation in the SCO Summit, expressing support for China’s Presidency. He added that stable, predictable and constructive India-China relations would significantly contribute to regional and global peace and prosperity.

The prime minister underlined the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border and reaffirmed India’s commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary issue.

Modi welcomed the steady progress in bilateral relations since his meeting with Xi in Kazan last year, citing the principles of mutual respect, interest and sensitivity, and noted the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra as a positive step.

Wang during his meeting with Modi also shared his positive assessment of discussions held with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the 24th Meeting of Special Representatives, which he co-chaired with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

In the meeting with Wang, Jaishankar discussed border issues along the Line of Actual Control that has festered since 2020 and strained ties.

Jaishankar said the state of the border "will necessarily be reflected" on the state of India-China relations and stressed on New Delhi's position of ensuring adherence to the LAC and past agreements meant to keep tensions low.