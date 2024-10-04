iPhone Success Unlikely To Impact Android's Market In India, Says Dixon MD Atul Lall

The success of iPhone launches in India is unlikely to impact Android smartphone sales in the country, according to Dixon Technologies Ltd. Managing Director Atul Lall.

Dixon Technologies, which manufactures electronics goods for brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, and OnePlus, says all the Android brands are doing “extremely well” in terms of sales.

“We are servicing all the major brands in the Android ecosystem. What I see is that their sales are extremely robust. I know that there are reports of iPhone success. Is it having any impact on the Android ecosystem sales and the brands? I don’t think so,” Lall told NDTV Profit.

The comments from Dixon Technologies' MD come at a time when Apple has launched iPhone 16 and is also offering its products at discounts during the ongoing festive season sale.