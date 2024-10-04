iPhone Success Unlikely To Impact Android's Market In India, Says Dixon MD Atul Lall
The success of iPhone launches in India is unlikely to impact Android smartphone sales in the country, according to Dixon Technologies Ltd. Managing Director Atul Lall.
Dixon Technologies, which manufactures electronics goods for brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, and OnePlus, says all the Android brands are doing “extremely well” in terms of sales.
“We are servicing all the major brands in the Android ecosystem. What I see is that their sales are extremely robust. I know that there are reports of iPhone success. Is it having any impact on the Android ecosystem sales and the brands? I don’t think so,” Lall told NDTV Profit.
The comments from Dixon Technologies' MD come at a time when Apple has launched iPhone 16 and is also offering its products at discounts during the ongoing festive season sale.
With the festive season kicking in, smartphones were seeing good traction, the top executive said.
“The contribution of the festive period, which I consider four months from July to October, in Dixon’s case would be almost 38% to 40%. It is a large contributor to our annual revenues,” he said.
The segment is seeing a good run this year, the top executive said.
“For us, the mobile segment is the largest piece in our revenue contribution, and we have had a tremendous run in this particular domain this year. There has been extremely aggressive growth and the order book is very healthy,” Lall noted.
Dixon Technologies recently onboarded Asus as a client to manufacture notebooks for the company. It already has three other clients in the laptop manufacturing segment, including Acer, HP and Lenovo.
Lall said the laptop manufacturing business would be the next big growth trigger for Dixon Technologies, with the company setting up a new campus in Chennai.
“We are targeting production for all four companies in Q4 this year or Q1 of the next fiscal year. We are extremely bullish in this category,” he said.
“Demand in this particular product has not been very aggressive in this fiscal. But from Dixon’s perspective, we entered into this as a new category. Any incremental revenues are a significant positive for us,” Lall added.
Shares of Dixon Technologies slipped 4% on Thursday to touch an intraday low of Rs 13,639.40 apiece on the NSE. The counter closed 4.20% lower at Rs 13,599 apiece against the benchmark Nifty 50's decline of 2.12%.