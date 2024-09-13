Dixon Technologies Unit To Manufacture Notebooks For Asus

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. said on Friday that its wholly owned subsidiary has signed a memorandum of understanding with Asus India Pvt. to manufacture notebooks. The pact between Padget Electronics Pvt. and Asus will be subject to the signing of definitive agreements in due course, according to an exchange filing.

Asus is a global supplier of motherboards, laptops, computers, graphic cards and related IT products.

"Asus has established a strong and trusted foothold worldwide, thanks to its advanced technology and we see them as our ideal long-term strategic partner who shares our core values," Atul Lall, managing director of Dixon, said.