iPhone, Netflix To BYD: When Industry Giants Mocked Their Rivals Only To Be Dethroned

The technological advancement in the world since the advent of the internet age has flipped the tables over for many legacy giants in the face of upstart companies.

Initially mocked and sometimes derided by industry titans, these tech startups went on to dethrone legacy players and captured not just market share, but built new business models altogether.

The BYD-Tesla saga is the latest example of how innovation and risk appetite on one side and complacency rooted in dominance on the other can change fortunes for companies.