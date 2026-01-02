Tesla Loses EV Crown To BYD After Second Annual Sales Drop

AI Emphasis

Wall Street had been bracing for Tesla to report a rough quarter following the end of a key consumer tax credit for EV purchases in the US, William Blair analyst Jed Dorsheimer said in a note. The actual results may have little impact on the stock, which “is valued almost entirely on the transformation to real-world AI.”

Tesla shares rose 0.9% at 9:57 a.m. Friday in New York, paring earlier gains. The stock advanced 11% last year, even after closing 2025 with six consecutive trading-day declines.

BYD pulled away from Tesla last year after coming up just short of its US counterpart in 2024. While the Chinese manufacturer delivered more fully electric cars in the fourth quarter of that year, Tesla maintained a slim lead on an annual basis. BYD also sold more than 2 million plug-in hybrids each of the last two years.

Wall Street has grown increasingly skeptical about Tesla’s 2026 sales prospects. This time two years ago, analysts were predicting Tesla would deliver more than 3 million vehicles. The average estimate has plunged to around 1.8 million.

Battery Deployments

Tesla’s energy storage battery business, on the other hand, has never been better.

The company deployed 14.2 gigawatt hours of products last quarter, up from the 11 gigawatt hours a year earlier. In total, Tesla deployed 46.7 gigawatt hours of energy storage products last year, up from 31.4 gigawatt hours in 2024.