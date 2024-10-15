HUL Files Appeal Against Rs 963 Crore Income Tax Demand After High Court Order

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. has filed an appeal with the income tax appellate authority, challenging a demand of over Rs 962.75 crore it received in August. The appeal has been filed as per directions of the Bombay High Court issued last month, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The court had denied hearing HUL's case challenging the demand received from the Income Tax Department under a writ petition. The appeal has now been placed with the Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals), Mumbai.

The company also informed it filed for a stay of demand application and an application to keep the penalty proceedings in abeyance with the assessing officer on Oct. 10.