Bombay High Court Denies Hearing Hindustan Unilever's Challenge Against Tax Demand On Horlicks Acquisition

The Bombay High Court on Monday denied hearing Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s case challenging a demand of over Rs 962 crores from the Income Tax Department.

The petition challenged an order dated Aug. 23, 2024, issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, which raised the demand.

The issue stems from allegations that Hindustan Unilever failed to comply with the income tax provisions, which mandate tax deduction at source for purchasing a trademark registered in India. The company acquired the rights to the health food drink brand Horlicks from GlaxoSmithKline Plc. for over Rs 3,000 crore in 2020.

Following this, several notices were issued to HUL between October 2022 and January 2023, seeking detailed explanations about the nature of the foreign remittance. In response, Hindustan Unilever provided the requested information and sought extensions for compliance.