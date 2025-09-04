Business NewsBusinessGST 2.0 A Landmark Event, Expect More Reforms: Madhusudan Kela
ADVERTISEMENT

GST 2.0 A Landmark Event, Expect More Reforms: Madhusudan Kela

Madhusudan Kela urged the government to continue the path of deregulation and promote ease of doing business, labelling them as key levers for the India growth story.

04 Sep 2025, 11:54 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Madhusudan Kela has called the GST reforms a landmark move for the country. (Photo:&nbsp;(Image:&nbsp;Madhusudan Kela's Official LinkedIn Handle)</p></div>
Madhusudan Kela has called the GST reforms a landmark move for the country. (Photo: (Image: Madhusudan Kela's Official LinkedIn Handle)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Market veteran Madhusudan Kela, Founder of MK Ventures, has said the GST reforms, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday night, mark a landmark moment for the country and could go a long way in boosting consumption.

"This is a landmark move for the country and has a significant impact for boosting demand," said Kela in an exclusive interview to NDTV Profit. He also lauded the government's efforts to boost liquidity and consumption in the country.

On Sept. 3, the Government announced significantly reduced GST rates on a wide array of goods, which will be applicable from September 22.

From daily FMCG products, cars and white goods to insurance, most products are expected to get cheaper for an average Indian consumer.

ALSO READ

GST 2.0: What Gets Cheaper, What Gets Expensive? Full List For The Common Man
Opinion
GST 2.0: What Gets Cheaper, What Gets Expensive? Full List For The Common Man
Read More

Kela heaped praise on the government's proactiveness, stating, "The Government has been very proactive in tackling difficult situations like tariffs and taking measures to spur growth

"The government seem to be in a determined mood to do a lot more apart from GST reduction, like ease of business, among other things."

The market veteran urged the Government to continue the path of deregulation and promote ease of doing business, labelling them as key levers for the India growth story.

As far as GST is concerned, the MK Ventures Founder added that the move will lead to a higher share of premium value to India's economy.

"GST Reduction will lead to consumption to increase and also move up the premium value share," he said.

ALSO READ

GST On Popcorn: Final Clarity Emerges On Your Favourite Movie Snack
Opinion
GST On Popcorn: Final Clarity Emerges On Your Favourite Movie Snack
Read More

Earlier in the day, brokerages have collectively stated that the GST move will indeed lead to higher consumption and add ample value to India's economy, despite the short-term revenue loss.

At a time when Indian markets have been wrought by cautious sentiment and geopolitical uncertainty, Kela is hopeful of seeing foreign investors return to India when the headwinds eventually disappear.

"FPI Flows base is very high of almost $800 billion and a $5 billion sale by FPI investors should not concern us," he said.

ALSO READ

GST On Bidis At 18%, Cigarettes At 40%: Why Tax Rate Differs On Two Tobacco Products
Opinion
GST On Bidis At 18%, Cigarettes At 40%: Why Tax Rate Differs On Two Tobacco Products
Read More

Watch The Full Interview:

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT