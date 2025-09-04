GST 2.0 A Landmark Event, Expect More Reforms: Madhusudan Kela

Market veteran Madhusudan Kela, Founder of MK Ventures, has said the GST reforms, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday night, mark a landmark moment for the country and could go a long way in boosting consumption.

"This is a landmark move for the country and has a significant impact for boosting demand," said Kela in an exclusive interview to NDTV Profit. He also lauded the government's efforts to boost liquidity and consumption in the country.

On Sept. 3, the Government announced significantly reduced GST rates on a wide array of goods, which will be applicable from September 22.

From daily FMCG products, cars and white goods to insurance, most products are expected to get cheaper for an average Indian consumer.