GST Reforms: Brokerages Forecast Good Times Ahead For FMCG Sector
While the reforms are expected to aid a series of sectors across Indian markets, there is a particular focus on FMCG, consumer durables and autos
Following the new GST rate announcement, brokerage firms have expressed optimism about the economy, anticipating a significant boost to consumption.
The consensus is that by lowering GST rates on a wide range of goods, the government is shifting focus from capex-led growth to economic stimulation via demand. The new rates are expected to put more disposal income in the hands of consumers, leading to increased spending and overall economic growth.
Although brokerages anticipate a short-term revenue hit for the government, they view it as a manageable trade-off, and are confident that increased consumption and better tax compliance over time will offset any short-term impact.
Morgan Stanley On GST Reforms
GST rate cuts are a boon for consumers and are expected to boost growth and shift market share toward organised players.
Food companies such as Britannia, Nestle, and Tata Consumer are better positioned than home & personal care (HPC) companies.
Retailers and discretionary players like Dmart, Nykaa, and Jubilant Foodworks are considered strong sustainable growth stories.
NBFCs face a complex situation where higher unit sales must offset lower invoice values, and a fall in resale values could increase the risk of defaults on loans for vehicles.
Jefferies On GST Reforms
Lower GST on certain items could increase sales of high-margin protection and rider plans, which would help insurers.
The brokerage believes the overall impact on the insurance sector is manageable.
Two-wheelers and small passenger vehicles are expected to be the biggest beneficiaries of the cuts, stimulating a demand boom.
JPMorgan On GST Reforms
This should strengthen demand for both first-time buyers and premium segments in passenger vehicles and two-wheelers.
The brokerage has identified Mahindra, Eicher, and Hyundai as key beneficiaries.
While Maruti and Hero Moto will also benefit, their upside might be capped as premium segments see larger GST cuts.
UBS On GST Reforms
The brokerage views the GST reforms as sentimentally positive for the cement sector, even though demand near-term demand is expected to remain relatively inelastic.
For consumer durables, the cuts are a strong positive for companies like Voltas and Havells, as they will improve affordability, support festive demand, and help clear channel inventory.
The GST rationalisation is considered neutral to positive for most FMCG companies.
UBS believes Britannia will be a clear beneficiary, with Colgate, HUL, and Dabur also being net gainers despite some loss of input tax credit.
Bernstein On GST Reforms
Bernstein views the GST reforms as a clear signal that the government is committed to boosting consumption.
The policy shift from capital expenditure to consumption themes reaffirms the government's political will.
The fiscal impact is estimated to be manageable, with a potential widening of the deficit by 20 to 40 basis points, depending on government capex adjustments.
The brokerage expects some short-term market adjustments as companies manage existing inventory.
Discretionary products like air conditioners are expected to see more notable volume growth than entry-level products like motorcycles.