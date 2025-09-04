GST Reforms: Brokerages Forecast Good Times Ahead For FMCG Sector

Following the new GST rate announcement, brokerage firms have expressed optimism about the economy, anticipating a significant boost to consumption.

The consensus is that by lowering GST rates on a wide range of goods, the government is shifting focus from capex-led growth to economic stimulation via demand. The new rates are expected to put more disposal income in the hands of consumers, leading to increased spending and overall economic growth.

Although brokerages anticipate a short-term revenue hit for the government, they view it as a manageable trade-off, and are confident that increased consumption and better tax compliance over time will offset any short-term impact.

While the reforms are expected to aid a series of sectors across Indian markets, there is particular focus on FMCG, consumer durables and autos.