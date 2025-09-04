Diwali Comes Early: Sitharaman Unveils Game-Changing GST 2.0, Slashes Rates On Essentials For Middle Class

In a major pre-festive bonanza, taxes on a wide array of goods from household staples and life-saving medicines to small cars and consumer appliances will be significantly reduced starting September 22.

The GST Council approved the most comprehensive overhaul of India’s consumption tax system since its introduction in 2017. This landmark reform will impact everything from toothpaste and insurance premiums to tractors, cement, and shampoos, marking a new era of “next-generation GST.”

The decision was taken on Wednesday during a marathon 10-hour session of the 56th GST Council meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, coming just weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a major reform agenda in his Independence Day speech.

“We’ve reduced the slabs. There shall be only two slabs, and we are also addressing the issues of compensation cess,” Sitharaman announced, unveiling a citizen-friendly two-tier goods and services tax system — a standard rate of 18% and a merit rate of 5%, alongside a special 40% demerit rate for select goods such as pan masala, tobacco, and aerated drinks.

“These reforms have been carried out with a focus on the common man. Every tax on the common man’s daily use items has gone through a rigorous review and in most cases, the rates have come down drastically,” she added.