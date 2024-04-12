GQG, Fidelity Investments Likely To Participate In Vodafone Idea's Rs 18,000 Crore FPO

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsGQG, Fidelity Investments Likely To Participate In Vodafone Idea's Rs 18,000 Crore FPO
Vodafone Idea has filed a red herring prospectus for its upcoming follow-on public offer to raise up to Rs 18,000 crore.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Vodafone Idea store exterior. (Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
A Vodafone Idea store exterior. (Source: NDTV Profit)

Foreign investors GQG and Fidelity Investments are said to invest in Vodafone Idea Ltd. through the follow-on public offer, according to people familiar with the matter. The details of the investments in the FPO was not known immediately. The cash-strapped telecom operator has filed a red herring prospectus for its upcoming follow-on public offer to raise up to Rs 18,000 crore.

