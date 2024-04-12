GQG, Fidelity Investments Likely To Participate In Vodafone Idea's Rs 18,000 Crore FPO

A Vodafone Idea store exterior. (Source: NDTV Profit)
Foreign investors GQG and Fidelity Investments are said to invest in Vodafone Idea Ltd. through the follow-on public offer, according to people familiar with the matter. The details of the investments in the FPO was not known immediately. The cash-strapped telecom operator has filed a red herring prospectus for its upcoming follow-on public offer to raise up to Rs 18,000 crore.
