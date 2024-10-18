NDTV ProfitBusinessAdani Foundation Donates Rs 100 Crore For Young India Skills University In Telangana
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Foundation Donates Rs 100 Crore For Young India Skills University In Telangana

Gautam Adani also promised continued support for the initiatives of Telangana state government for skill development and youth empowerment, the chief minister's office said.

18 Oct 2024, 05:58 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A delegation from Adani Foundation led by Gautam Adani met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to hand over a donation cheque of Rs 100 crore. (Image source: X/Telangana CMO)</p></div>
A delegation from Adani Foundation led by Gautam Adani met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to hand over a donation cheque of Rs 100 crore. (Image source: X/Telangana CMO)

Ports-to-power conglomerate Adani Group, through its corporate social responsibility arm Adani Foundation, has donated Rs 100 crore for the setting up of Young India Skills University in Telangana.

The donation cheque was handed over to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy by a delegation of Adani Group officials led by Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Adani.

"A delegation from Adani Foundation, led by Chairperson of Adani Group, Mr @gautam_adani, met with Hon’ble Chief Minister @revanth_anumula garu to handover a donation cheque of Rs 100 crore towards the establishment of Young India Skills University," the Telangana CMO posted on X.

"Mr Adani also promised continued support for the initiatives of Telangana state government for skills development, and empowerment of youth," it added.

(This is a developing story)

ALSO READ

Promoter Group And GQG Partners Increase Stake In Adani Group
Opinion
Promoter Group And GQG Partners Increase Stake In Adani Group
Read More

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT