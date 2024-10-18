Adani Foundation Donates Rs 100 Crore For Young India Skills University In Telangana

Ports-to-power conglomerate Adani Group, through its corporate social responsibility arm Adani Foundation, has donated Rs 100 crore for the setting up of Young India Skills University in Telangana.

The donation cheque was handed over to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy by a delegation of Adani Group officials led by Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Adani.

"A delegation from Adani Foundation, led by Chairperson of Adani Group, Mr @gautam_adani, met with Hon’ble Chief Minister @revanth_anumula garu to handover a donation cheque of Rs 100 crore towards the establishment of Young India Skills University," the Telangana CMO posted on X.

"Mr Adani also promised continued support for the initiatives of Telangana state government for skills development, and empowerment of youth," it added.

