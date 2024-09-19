Gautam Adani Contributes Rs 25 Crore To Andhra Pradesh After Flooding Disaster
Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh had been particularly hard hit due to the Budameru rivulet overflowing and causing floods.
Billionaire Gautam Adani contributed Rs 25 crore to the Andhra Pradesh administration, after the state was severely affected by heavy rains on Sept. 2. Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were affected by the disaster.
As of Sept. 2, 12 people had lost their lives due to the excessive flooding from overflowing rivers.
Waterlogging from the downpour had caused the cancellation of over a 100 trains on the South Central Railway network that serves both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Deeply troubled by the extensive damage caused by the recent torrential rains and flooding in Andhra Pradesh. The Adani Group stands in solidarity with the people of Andhra Pradesh and humbly extend our support through the @AdaniFoundation with a contribution of Rs 25 Cr— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) September 19, 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had contacted the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, offering their complete support from the central government.
"Deeply troubled by the extensive damage caused by the recent torrential rains and flooding in Andhra Pradesh. The Adani Group stands in solidarity with the people of Andhra Pradesh and humbly extend our support through the Adani Foundation," Adani said, in a post on X.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.