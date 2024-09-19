Gautam Adani Contributes Rs 25 Crore To Andhra Pradesh After Flooding Disaster

Billionaire Gautam Adani contributed Rs 25 crore to the Andhra Pradesh administration, after the state was severely affected by heavy rains on Sept. 2. Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were affected by the disaster.

As of Sept. 2, 12 people had lost their lives due to the excessive flooding from overflowing rivers.

Waterlogging from the downpour had caused the cancellation of over a 100 trains on the South Central Railway network that serves both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.