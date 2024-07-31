Adani Donates Rs 5 Crore To Kerala Relief Fund After Wayanad Landslides

Billionaire Gautam Adani donated Rs 5 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund as the mountainous Wayanad district in the southern state has been severely affected by landslides over the past few days, claiming at least 150 lives.

Adani expressed his condolences in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in Wayanad. My heart goes out to the affected families," Adani said. "The Adani Group stands in solidarity with Kerala during this difficult time."