Adani Donates Rs 5 Crore To Kerala Relief Fund After Wayanad Landslides
The mountainous Wayanad district in the southern state has been severely affected by landslides over the past few days, claiming at least 150 lives.
Billionaire Gautam Adani donated Rs 5 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund as the mountainous Wayanad district in the southern state has been severely affected by landslides over the past few days, claiming at least 150 lives.
Adani expressed his condolences in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in Wayanad. My heart goes out to the affected families," Adani said. "The Adani Group stands in solidarity with Kerala during this difficult time."
Kerala had been affected by non-stop rain in the region, with blocked roads hindering relief efforts.
"The state recorded 372 mm of rainfall in 24 hours before three landslides hit Wayanad district in four hours," NDTV reported.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan headed a high-level meeting last evening to assess the rescue operations and health and safety arrangements at the relief camps.
"The Army has successfully evacuated more than 1,000 people from affected areas so far," NDTV reported. "Hundreds more are feared trapped, with government agencies carrying out rescue operations in the affected areas."
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.