Gala Precision On Track To Maintain Growth, Margins Post-IPO

Gala Precision Engineering Ltd. is on track to maintain its growth rate and Ebitda margins in the upcoming years after its successful initial public offering, according to the company’s top executives.

Shares of GPEL ended on the BSE on Monday at Rs 787.4 apiece, a premium of 48.8% over its issue price of Rs 529 per share. On the National Stock Exchange, the stock closed at Rs 757.1 per share, marking a premium of 43.1%. The precision component manufacturer's Rs 167.9-crore IPO has become the second biggest subscription so far in 2024.

Commenting on the post-IPO financial scenario for the company, Executive Director Balkishan Jalan said the compound annual growth rate would remain in the range of 25% for the upcoming years.

"Historically, in the last three years, we have been able to grow at a CAGR of 25%," Jalan told NDTV Profit. "The type of markets which we are catering to, considering the market and the capacity that we are putting up, we are expecting a similar kind of growth in the coming years as well."