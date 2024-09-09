Gala Precision Debut At 42% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Gala Precision Engineering Ltd. listed on the BSE on Monday at Rs 750 apiece, a premium of 41.8% over its issue price of Rs 529 per share. On the National Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 721.1 per share, marking a premium of 36.3%.

The precision component manufacturer's Rs 167.93-crore initial public offering has become the second biggest subscription so far in 2024. The company secured bids of 201.41 times on its final day, led by non-institutional investors and institutional investors.

It trailed Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd.'s IPO, which hit the primary market in February and was subscribed 298.86 times.

The public offering comprised a fresh issue of 25.5 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 135 crore, and an offer for sale of 6.16 lakh shares, aggregating to Rs 32.6 crore.

The company will use the proceeds to set up a new facility in Tamil Nadu, for manufacturing high-tensile fasteners and hex bolts. The funds will also be used for capital-expenditure requirements towards the purchase of equipment, plants, and machinery in Maharashtra. The repayment or prepayment borrowings will also be undertaken from the proceeds.