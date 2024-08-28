Gala Precision To Set Up Chennai Plant With Rs 37 Crore From IPO Proceeds

“We will be getting Rs 135 crore against the fresh equity. Out of that, Rs 37 crore will be utilised for the Chennai project, Rs 11 crore will be utilised for the Wada capex, Rs 46 crore for repayment of debt, and we will keep the rest of the fund for corporate purposes,” Jalan told NDTV Profit, elaborating on the fund utilisation breakup ahead of the IPO launch.

The company will set up a new facility at Vallam-Vadagal in Sriperumbudur near Chennai for manufacturing high-tensile fasteners and hex bolts, according to its draft red herring prospectus.

Gala Precision Engineering Chairman and Managing Director Kirit Vishanji Gala added that the IPO will also help in volume expansion at the Chennai plant. “We are putting up about Rs 48–50 crore in Chennai to create a capacity of Rs 110–120 crore,” he said.

“Last year, in FY24, we did Rs 200 crore from our plants’ volume capacity in Wada near Thane. It is quite close to Mumbai. The third plant is coming up near Chennai. In terms of capacity, we almost have Rs 250 crore in terms of volume at Wada,” Gala added.