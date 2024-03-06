FPIs Turn Buyers In February But Financial Services Still Biggest Loser

Consumer services, automobiles and auto components, healthcare and capital goods recorded the biggest foreign inflows in February as overseas investors turned buyers of Indian stocks after selling in January.

Financial services, construction, fast-moving consumer goods, and telecommunication witnessed net outflows during the month, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.

Overseas institutional investors mopped $186 million, or Rs 1,539 crore, worth of stocks in February. Foreign investors turned buyers in the second fortnight of the month. In the first half, there was an outflow of Rs 4,919 crore. The primary markets saw an inflow of Rs 4,946.62 crore, the NSDL data showed.

Foreign investors have sold Indian equities worth Rs 17,845 crore so far this year, until March 5.