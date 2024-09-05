Car Dealers Hope For Festive Filip To Sales Even As Rainfall Remains Concern

The problem of rising inventory could deepen for carmakers in India if the festive season fails to bring a demand upsurge, according to Manish Raj Singhania, president, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations.

The retail car sales—measured as vehicle registration on the VAHAN website—slipped 4.53% on a year-on-year basis to 3.1 lakh units in August. The number was down 3.46% on a sequential basis, FADA said in a statement released on Thursday.

Even though the projections for the upcoming festive season look upbeat, the continuous rains in various parts of the country could disrupt sales, according to Singhania.

“I hope the anticipation of October, where we have the Navratri as well as Diwali festival, falls in place and we have certain inventory corrections, or else dealers will be in a bad place holding inventory after the festivals,” he said.