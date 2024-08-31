India Saw Excess Rainfall In August: IMD

India received 16% more rainfall than average in August 2024, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. This excessive precipitation is attributed to several significant weather systems affecting the country.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall for coastal Andhra Pradesh on Aug. 31, Telangana between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, and Vidarbha on Sept. 1.

Various regions, including Assam, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, and parts of East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Rayalaseema, recorded significant rainfall over the past 24 hours.

In South Peninsular India, the forecast predicts fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall across coastal Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Lakshadweep, and Kerala. Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain is expected in Telangana and Interior Karnataka, while Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may experience isolated to scattered rainfall throughout the week.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to face heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rainfall on August 31. Telangana will see similar conditions on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Additionally, Rayalaseema and Interior Karnataka are expected to have isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, with Coastal Karnataka experiencing heavy rain during the same period.

Coastal Karnataka will see isolated heavy rainfall over the next seven days, while Kerala and Mahe are expected to receive heavy rain from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4.

The week in West and Central India is expected to bring fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall. Vidarbha is likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rain, with some areas facing extremely heavy rainfall on September 1.

West Madhya Pradesh and Marathwada could see very heavy rain on September 1 and 2. Vidarbha will encounter very heavy rainfall from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, with Chhattisgarh expecting heavy rain on August 31 and Gujarat Region from Sept. 2 to 4.

Madhya Pradesh may face isolated heavy rainfall from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. Vidarbha and Marathwada will see similar conditions from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, while Chhattisgarh might experience heavy rain on Aug. 31, Sept. 1, and from Sept. 4 to 6.

Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat State will also likely see isolated heavy rain from Sept. 1 to 6.

In East and Northeast India, the forecast includes fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Odisha, and scattered to fairly widespread rain in Northeast India, West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, and Jharkhand throughout the week. Odisha is expected to experience isolated very heavy rainfall on Aug. 31. Northeast India will likely see isolated heavy rainfall from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim could face heavy rain on Aug. 31, Sept. 3, and 4, while Odisha and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands are expected to receive heavy rainfall on various days.

In Northwest India, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is anticipated over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Rajasthan. Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Punjab, and West Rajasthan.

East Rajasthan is likely to see isolated heavy rainfall over the next seven days. Himachal Pradesh and Haryana-Chandigarh may experience heavy rain on Sept. 2, while Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, and Punjab could see heavy rain on Sept. 2 and 3.

West Rajasthan might also encounter heavy rainfall on Sept. 3 and 4.

The IMD reported that Cyclonic Storm "Asna" has moved away from the Indian coast. Additionally, A depression in the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal is impacting the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha. As of 8:30 IST on Aug. 31, it was about 80 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh). It is expected to move west-northwest and cross the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha near Kalingapatnam around midnight.

In addition, the monsoon trough is situated south of its usual position, contributing to the intensified weather conditions across the country.