Retail Car Sales Dip 4.53% In August 2024 Even As Inventory Stays Elevated

After heatwaves, the monsoon is raining on Indian car industry's parade.
Retail car sales—measured as vehicle registrations on the government’s VAHAN website—fell 4.53% year-on-year to 3.1 lakh units in August 2024, according to a statement released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association on Thursday. Sequentially, the number was down 3.46%.
Here are the highlights from the data released by FADA:
Car retail sales down 4.53% at 3.1 lakh units (YoY).
Two-wheeler retail sales up 6.3% at 13.4 lakh units (YoY).
Three-wheeler retail sales up 1.6% at 1.05 lakh units (YoY).
Commercial vehicle retail sales up 6.1% at 73,253 units (YoY).
Total vehicle retail sales up 2.9% at 18.9 lakh units (YoY).
India’s car industry is saddled with inventory worth Rs 77,800 crore even as carmakers attempt to realign production with demand. The stock days range between 70 and 75 days. 78 lakh vehicles are languishing in stockyard.