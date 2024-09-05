Retail Car Sales Dip 4.53% In August 2024 Even As Inventory Stays Elevated

After heatwaves, the monsoon is raining on Indian car industry's parade.

Retail car sales—measured as vehicle registrations on the government’s VAHAN website—fell 4.53% year-on-year to 3.1 lakh units in August 2024, according to a statement released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association on Thursday. Sequentially, the number was down 3.46%.

Here are the highlights from the data released by FADA:

Car retail sales down 4.53% at 3.1 lakh units (YoY).

⁠⁠⁠Two-wheeler retail sales up 6.3% at 13.4 lakh units (YoY).

Three-wheeler retail sales up 1.6% at 1.05 lakh units (YoY).

⁠⁠Commercial vehicle retail sales up 6.1% at 73,253 units (YoY).

⁠⁠Total vehicle retail sales up 2.9% at 18.9 lakh units (YoY).

India’s car industry is saddled with inventory worth Rs 77,800 crore even as carmakers attempt to realign production with demand. The s⁠tock days range between 70 and 75 days. ⁠⁠78 lakh vehicles are languishing in stockyard.