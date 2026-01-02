'Exposing Rich Guilt, Inequality': Deepinder Goyal Fires Off Sharply At Gig Economy Critics

Billionaire Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal took on critics of the gig economy model in a series of lengthy social media posts on Friday, addressing issues of invisibility of working class, economic inequality, and what he termed "rich guilt".

In a candid post, Goyal argued that the conversation around gig workers like delivery agents often overlooks the complexities of creating sustainable livelihoods while balancing consumer expectations and business realities. "Ban gig work and you don’t solve inequality. You remove livelihoods," he said.

The debate took off this week when a section of gig workers went on strike on New Year’s Eve, demanding for higher pay and better working conditions. As per reports, food delivery platforms Swiggy, Zomato and MagicPin recorded a significant surge in orders that day, despite the agitation.

It also drew political attention with leaders like Raghav Chadha, an Aam Aadmi Party MP, meeting gig workers at a demonstration in the national capital.