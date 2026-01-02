'Aam Aadmi My Foot’: Bikhchandani Enters Raghav Chadha-Deepinder Goyal Gig Economy Spat
Sanjeev Bikhchandani expressed support to Deepinder Goyal, amid accusations of gig workers' exploitation.
Billionaire Sanjeev Bikhchandani waded in favour of Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal amid the debate over the gig economy and slipped a veiled taunt at Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha.
Goyal, in a lengthy post on X, said the gig economy has "exposed the reality of inequality to the people who previously had the luxury of not seeing it" and "shattered the invisibility" of the working class.
Bikhchandani reposted the write-up, saying: "Very well written @deepigoyal Every word is true."
Taking an apparent dig at Chadha, he added: "It beggars belief that a Champagne Socialist who married a film star and had a designer wedding in Udaipur and a first wedding anniversary in Maldives has the audacity to then shed crocodile tears around alleged exploitation of gig workers. Aam Aadmi my foot."
To the uninitiated, Raghav Chadha spent New Year's Eve with delivery riders from Zomato, Swiggy and other food delivery platforms in Delhi and said slammed the practices of these companies.
I sat down with delivery riders of Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit etc. This is not a rant. This is a conversation with those whose lives power our everyday comfort.— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) January 2, 2026
Itâs tragic that millions of delivery riders who helped build instant-commerce companies into what they are today, areâ¦ pic.twitter.com/lcFKE8srfu
"These platforms didn’t succeed because of algorithms alone. They succeeded because of human sweat and labour. It’s time companies start treating riders as human beings, not disposable data points. The gig economy cannot become a guilt-free exploitation economy," he said.
In his X post, Deepinder Goyal said: "This is the first time in history at this scale that the working class and consuming class interact face-to-face, transaction after transaction. And that discomfort with our own selves is why we are uncomfortable about the gig economy. We want these people to look our part, so that the guilt we feel while taking orders from them feels less."
Sanjeev Bikhchandani has a net worth of $2.4 billion based on his equity ownership in Naukri.com (Info Edge India Ltd.), which he founded in 1997.
Goyal's net worth is $1.7 billion, according to Forbes data.