'Aam Aadmi My Foot’: Bikhchandani Enters Raghav Chadha-Deepinder Goyal Gig Economy Spat

Billionaire Sanjeev Bikhchandani waded in favour of Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal amid the debate over the gig economy and slipped a veiled taunt at Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha.

Goyal, in a lengthy post on X, said the gig economy has "exposed the reality of inequality to the people who previously had the luxury of not seeing it" and "shattered the invisibility" of the working class.

Bikhchandani reposted the write-up, saying: "Very well written @deepigoyal Every word is true."