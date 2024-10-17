Why Noel Tata Can't Become Chairman Of Tata Trusts And Tata Sons Together

In the Annual General Meeting of FY22, Ratan Tata sought to amend Article 118 which governs the appointment of Chairman of the Board of Tata Sons.

The Amendment read as, "Provided that a person who is the Chairman of either the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust or the Sir Ratan Tata Trust or of both, will not concurrently be eligible to be the Chairman of the Board of Director."

The article of association also read that as long as the Tata Trusts held atleast 40% stake in the company, a selection committee will be constituted for the appointment of the Chairman of the board.

The selection committee will comprise of three members nominated jointly by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust who may or may not be the directors on the board of Tata Sons. One member will be nominated from and amongst the board of director and one independent outside person selected by the board.

Currently Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan are directors on the board of Tata Sons and in the executive committee of Tata Trusts. Noel Tata was recently made the Chairman of the Tata Trusts after the demise of Ratan Tata.

The chairman of the selection committee will be amongst the members nominated by the two Trusts.

The quorum for the selection committee will be the majority of the members nominated by the Tata Trusts i.e. atleast two nominees.

Moreover, the article of association now requires the same process to be followed for the removal of the incumbent Chairman.