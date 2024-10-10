Ratan Tata Passes Away: JLR Acquisition To Nano Launch — A Look Back At His Key Business Decisions

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsRatan Tata Passes Away: JLR Acquisition To Nano Launch — A Look Back At His Key Business Decisions
Tatas ventured into businesses such as telecom, defence and aerospace solutions under the leadership of Ratan Tata.

10 Oct 2024, 12:24 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ratan Tata was the chairman of Tata Sons from 1991 to 2012, and for an interim period from 2016 to 2017.</p><p>(Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Ratan Tata was the chairman of Tata Sons from 1991 to 2012, and for an interim period from 2016 to 2017.

(Source: NDTV Profit)

Ratan Tata, one of India's tallest business magnates, died on Wednesday following a period of illness. The 86-year-old had led the Tata Group for around 21 consecutive years between 1991 and 2012.

The period when Ratan Tata was at the helm is considered to be the phase when the salt-to-software conglomerate turned into a global business giant from an India-centric entity.

Here's a look back at some of the top business decisions taken by Ratan Tata as the chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the conglomerate.

JLR Acquisition

Under the leadership of Ratan Tata, the group had taken the landmark decision to acquire Jaguar Land Rover, a luxury carmaker with a significant share in the UK automobile market. The company was acquired by Tata Motors for a net consideration of $2.3 billion.

In fiscal 2024, JLR had clocked its highest-ever revenue of £29 billion, and net profit stood at £2.6 billion.

Nano Launch

With the vision to make four-wheelers affordable for the masses, Ratan Tata spearheaded the project to launch Nano. The mini car was unveiled in 2008 at an introductory price of Rs 1 lakh.

Despite a large target market comprising middle-class nuclear families, Nano was not a major success. The maximum sales it achieved was in fiscal 2012 of 74,527 units, and thereafter it kept dwindling. In 2018, its production was halted.

Entering Telecom

Tata Group had entered into the domestic telecom market when Ratan Tata was at the helm. The conglomerate's arm, Tata Teleservices, launched Tata Docomo in November 2008 in collaboration with Japanese telecom major NTT Docomo.

With its low tariffs, Tata Docomo gained a foothold in the Indian market. In November 2010, it became the first private telco to offer 3G services. However, recurring losses led to the exit of NTT Docomo from the venture in 2014. By 2017, the operations were winded up and the business was acquired by Bharti Airtel.

Defence Business

One of the key decisions taken by Tata Sons during the tenure of Ratan Tata was the launch of Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. to explore the aerospace and defence solutions business. The launch, in 2007, made TASL an early entrant in the defence sector from the private sector.

However, TASL was outmatched by some of its sectoral peers in the years that followed. Although the company logged a revenue of Rs 342 crore in fiscal 2024, it continues to hold ambitions of expanding its market share. Last month, it announced a partnership with American aerospace major Lockheed Martin to explore business opportunities in the Indian market.

Air India Acquisition

In 2021—when Air India's ownership changed hands—Ratan Tata was not the chairman of Tata Sons, but he remained the chairman emeritus of the company. The loss-making carrier was acquired for Rs 18,000 crore.

The acquisition marked a homecoming for Air India, which was a Tata Group-operated carrier before it was nationalised post India's Independence. "Tatas will have the opportunity of regaining the image and reputation it enjoyed in earlier years," Ratan Tata had then stated. In fiscal 2024, Air India trimmed its net losses by 60% on-year to Rs 4,444 crore.

