Ratan Tata Passes Away: JLR Acquisition To Nano Launch — A Look Back At His Key Business Decisions

Ratan Tata, one of India's tallest business magnates, died on Wednesday following a period of illness. The 86-year-old had led the Tata Group for around 21 consecutive years between 1991 and 2012.

The period when Ratan Tata was at the helm is considered to be the phase when the salt-to-software conglomerate turned into a global business giant from an India-centric entity.

Here's a look back at some of the top business decisions taken by Ratan Tata as the chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the conglomerate.